Fire Service boss, Liman, counsels Nigerians to avoid fire outbreaks during Eid-el-kabir

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim Liman has admonished Muslims faithfuls to apply all the necessary fire safety precautions during this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration.

According to the CG, the Eid-el-kabir celebration comes with slaughtering and roasting of animals as well as cooking, hence Muslim faithfuls must be very careful and conscious so as to avoid careless acts that would result to fire outbreaks.

Liman, in a statement on Tuesday, by Ugo Huan, Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service, said “all fire safety precautions must be adhered to. The roasting of animals must be in an open space, gas cylinders should be kept outside the kitchen, cooking must not be left unattended.

“When going out electrical appliances should to switched off, children must not be allowed to play with matches, or go near fire, and more importantly a functional fire extinguisher should be at sight in the home”.

Liman while wishing all Muslim faithfuls and Nigerians a happy and fire incident free celebration, also revealed, that he has put all fire stations across the country on red alert, and directed all Zonal and State commanders to ensure that all fire stations are ready to respond to any fire call within the quickest possible time.

