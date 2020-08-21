Fire Service rescues 12 from collapsed building in Kano

Men of the Kano State Fire Service on Friday rescued 12 persons from an uncompleted building which collapsed at Kurna Rijiyar Lemon, Dala local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, said in a statement that the building collapsed at 1:37 p.m.

Mohammed said the victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Waziri Gidado Hospital, Kano.

He said: “The cause of the incident is still under investigation.”

Also, an unidentified 50-year-old man had drowned while bathing in a pond at Airport Road in the state.

“We received a distress call this afternoon that a body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene.

“His corpse was handed over to ward head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alhaji Umar Usman,” the spokesman added.

