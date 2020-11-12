‘Fire up your patriotism to help build our nation,’ Jonathan tells Nigerians in Diaspora

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday challenged Nigerians in the Diaspora not to wait until systems in the country begin to run efficiently before they invest their talents and resources to its growth.

Jonathan, according series of tweets on his Twitter handle, made the call when he virtually joined Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE) Annual General Meeting held in Germany.

He said the time for them and every other Nigerian to fire up their patriotism and explore more ways of helping to build the nation was now.

He said “The Diaspora has always been an important part of Nigeria’s development journey.

“You act as agents of change because of your capacity to deploy your expertise, facilitate investments and leverage international connections to boost economic and industrial development.

“This is not the time to wait until our country and its systems begin to run efficiently before you consider investing your talents and resources to its growth.

“This is the time for all of us to fire up our patriotism and explore more ways of helping to build our nation.

“These are some of my thoughts today during the annual general meeting of Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE) in Germany where I joined them virtually.”

