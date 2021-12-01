Fire wrecks havoc on farmlands in three Yobe communities

Fire has razed several hectares of farmlands in Gulani, Tetteba and Garintuwo communities in the Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Council, Dayyabu Jibilwa, who stated that the cause of the fire was yet to be known.

According to him, the incident happened on Tuesday and lasted for over eight hours before it was brought under control.

Jibilwa said his team would visit the affected communities today (Wednesday) to assess the level of damages.

Gulani local government is regarded as one of the food baskets of the north-eastern state.

The area had within last week witnessed farmers/herders conflict in which two persons were confirmed dead with others sustaining varying degrees of injuries

