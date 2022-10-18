Firefighters recover dead man with jerrycan from diesel tank in Kano

Kano Fire Service says it brought out a man from a diesel tank at a company in the Kumbotso local government area of Kano.

The deceased had a jerrycan in his hand, said the firefighters.

Its spokesman,Saminu Abdullahi, said it received an emergency call and raced to the scene to take the man out of the diesel tank and that the man was confirmed dead by a doctor.

His body was handed over to the police at Panshekara Police Division, Kano.

“Efforts to identify him proved abortive as security personnel at the company claimed they did not know him,’’ Mr Abdullahi stated.

