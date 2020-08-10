Firm reacts to being used by NASS members for NDDC contracts scam

A construction firm, Webster Global Ventures, accused of being used by some National Assembly members to engage in alleged contracts scams at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reacted to the claim.

The Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei had recently claimed that Webster Global Ventures was being used by some federal lawmakers to coerce the agency into paying for contracts not executed.

However, responding in a statement on Sunday, the firm’s director of operations, Opeolu Adara denied the claim, saying it was a deliberate effort to dent the image of the firm.

“We are a company of international repute and no one should dent our image.

“The National Assembly never influenced payment made to our company because we completed all the projects we handled.

“We have been in operations for more than 20 years and we have never been linked to any form of fraud as a corporate company.

“Nobody gave us any recommendation and we do not have any business with the National Assembly,” the statement read in part.

The NDDC following the probe of its alleged misappropriation of the agency’s funds had accused many National Assembly members and beneficiaries of its contracts.

Many of the lawmakers NDDC purportedly listed as part of the beneficiaries, like Peter Nwaoboshi, James Manager and some others, had since denied their alleged involvement in the commission’s contracts.

