Firmino’s injury-time winner sends Liverpool to FIFA Club W’Cup final

A 91st-minute goal by Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool picked a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Monterrey in a semifinal clash at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilian, who came in as a substitute for Divock Origi in the 85th minute, scored a dramatic winner to book his side’s place in the final.

Naby Keita had opened the scoring in the first half after an excellent Mohamed Salah through ball before Rogelio Funes Mori equalised.

Monterrey had 16 shots in total, including eight on target, but could not hold the UEFA champions.

The Jurgen Klopp side will take on Brazil’s Flamengo in Saturday’s final.

