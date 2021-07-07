FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that it generated N650 billion as revenue in June.

The Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ahmad said this was the highest revenue realised in a single month since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the assumption of office of the current management.

He quoted the Executive Chairman FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, as saying, “this feat was achieved as a result of the efficiency and effectiveness of the TaxProMax Solution.

“Notwithstanding the challenges and resistance faced in the early stages of its adoption, and the downturn orchestrated by slow economic recovery,” he said.

Nami recalled that as part of its efforts at modernizing tax administration in the country, the FIRS recently introduced the Tax Administration Solution (TaxProMax) for ease of tax compliance.

He noted that the solution had made it possible for seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s accounts, among other features.

According to him, it also provides a single-view to taxpayers for all transactions with the Service.

Nami reminded taxpayers of the one-off one-month extension granted earlier this month for the filing of Company Income Tax returns by taxpayers with Dec. 31, 2020 accounting year-end whose statutory tax returns were due not later than June 30.

He, however, urged taxpayers to take advantage of the extension as it provided an opportunity to all taxpayers whose company income tax returns were due in June to file up to July 31.

The TaxProMax platform, which took off on June 7, is a channel for filing Naira-denominated tax returns in the country.

