Business
FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that it generated N650 billion as revenue in June.
The Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
Ahmad said this was the highest revenue realised in a single month since the COVID-19 pandemic started and the assumption of office of the current management.
He quoted the Executive Chairman FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, as saying, “this feat was achieved as a result of the efficiency and effectiveness of the TaxProMax Solution.
“Notwithstanding the challenges and resistance faced in the early stages of its adoption, and the downturn orchestrated by slow economic recovery,” he said.
Read also: Businessmen dupe Kuwaiti of $4.8m using fake FIRS documents
Nami recalled that as part of its efforts at modernizing tax administration in the country, the FIRS recently introduced the Tax Administration Solution (TaxProMax) for ease of tax compliance.
He noted that the solution had made it possible for seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s accounts, among other features.
According to him, it also provides a single-view to taxpayers for all transactions with the Service.
Nami reminded taxpayers of the one-off one-month extension granted earlier this month for the filing of Company Income Tax returns by taxpayers with Dec. 31, 2020 accounting year-end whose statutory tax returns were due not later than June 30.
He, however, urged taxpayers to take advantage of the extension as it provided an opportunity to all taxpayers whose company income tax returns were due in June to file up to July 31.
The TaxProMax platform, which took off on June 7, is a channel for filing Naira-denominated tax returns in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....