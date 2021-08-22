FIRS insists on collection of VAT, warns taxpayers against defaultingz

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has cautioned taxpayers across the country about the consequences of not paying their Value Added Tax (VAT).

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Abdullahi Ahmad, FIRS Director of Communications and Liaison Department, in response to the recent judgment obtained by the Rivers State Government at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which ruled that states, and not the Federal Government, are constitutionally empowered to collect VAT.

According to the FIRS, it has already appealed the Rivers judgment in which it is seeking a stay of execution order, the status quo ante subsists on the VAT collection authority, hence taxpayers should continue to pay their VAT to the FIRS.



READ ALSO: Wike moves to displace FIRS, signs bill on VAT collection, others into law

“The attention of the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) has been drawn to the trending report that, on 19/08/2021, the Government of Rivers State took steps to enact a Value Added Tax Law for Rivers State following the Judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt Division on 9th August 2021 in Suit No: CS/149/2020. The suit was about who has the constitutional duty for the collection of VAT and Personal income tax in Rivers State.

“We wish to inform the general public that, before the above-mentioned steps taken by the Government of Rivers State, FIRS had lodged an appeal against the above judgment and had also filed an application for stay of execution of the Judgment as well asking the Court for an injunction pending determination of the appeal.

“Given that the Court of Appeal is yet to rule on the Appeal from the Judgement of Federal High Court and that the Federal High Court is yet to deliver a ruling on FIRS’s applications for stay of execution and injunction, members of the public are advised to continue to comply with their Value Added Tax obligations until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts.”

