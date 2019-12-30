FIRS opens 30-day window for taxpayers to obtain tax certificates

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has provided a 30-day opportunity for taxpayers in the country to obtain their 2020 Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC) between 2nd and 31st January 2020.

Muhammad Nami, the FIRS chief, made the disclosure in a notice to taxpayers signed by him and made available on Sunday.

According to him, the measure will ease the process for obtaining TCC by taxpayers.

Mr Nami said the decision was necessary considering the huge number of complaints the FIRS received from taxpayers on the trouble encountered by them in getting their TCCs.

The FIRS chairman observed that the decision was taken in conformity with the provision of Section 101 (1) of Companies Income Tax Act 2004 and with Self-Assessment Regulation 2011.

The statement read: “Notice is hereby given that the Service has put in place machinery to issue 2020 TCC for all eligible taxpayers from 2nd January to 31st January, 2020.

“Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and apply for their 2020 TCC as soon as possible.”

Nami stated that the FIRS would not refrain from taking necessary steps including imposition of lien on errant companies’ bank accounts in order to recover any outstanding debts if it is discovered that such taxpayers have misled the service as regards tax compliance.

