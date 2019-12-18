FIRS to begin tax enforcement nationwide, gives 7 days warning notice to defaulters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it will soon begin a nationwide tax enforcement at the expiration of a seven-day grace to defaulters to pay their tax liabilities.

The notice, which quoted the acting Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Abiodun Aina, was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Communication, FIRS, Wahab Gbadamosi.

The statement quoted Aina, as saying that the service had concluded plans to begin tax enforcement against defaulters if they continued to fail in fulfilling their tax obligations.

He therefore advised tax defaulters to settle their tax liabilities within seven days of the publication of the notice to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in their operations.

It stated: “The FIRS hereby informs all taxpayers (individuals, partnerships, enterprises, corporate organisations, Ministries, Departments and Agencies) who are in default of payment of taxes arising from self-assessment, tax audit, tax investigation, transfer pricing audit, demand notices and any other liabilities, that the FIRS will commence a nationwide tax enforcement exercise from December 18, with a view to prosecuting defaulters and recovering all outstanding tax liabilities.”

The enforcement, according to Aina, was pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8, 26 (2), 33 and 35 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment Act, 2007).

The statement also indicated that the taxes covered by the enforcement were Petroleum Profits Tax, Companies Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax, Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA Levy, Stamp Duty and Capital Gains Tax.

“All taxpayers are therefore strongly advised to settle their tax liabilities within seven days of the notice to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in your operations,” Aina stated.

