First aircraft lands at Yobe’s new cargo airport

Two aeroplanes on Friday landed at the new International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, Yobe State, for a test run ahead of the official opening of the airport.

The first plane with registration number NAF 961, landed at 1:59 p.m., while the second, registered as N100EK, carrying medical consumables for the treatment of COVID-19, landed about 30 minutes later.

READ ALSO: Yobe receives fresh batch of 58 Almajiris evacuated by Adamawa govt

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who witnessed the historic event, expressed happiness over the aircraft landing and completion of the project.

He said: “This is a promise made and promise kept. We have delivered. The next step will be commissioning of the airport by the special Grace of God.”

Join the conversation

Opinions