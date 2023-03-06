First Bank appoints Seyi Oyesefo as Executive Director, Retail Banking

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Oluseyi Oyefeso as Executive Director, Retail Banking for South.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, the bank said the appointment took effect on March 2.

Before his new appointment, Oyefeso served as the Country Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana Limited.

He joined the First Bank in 2006 as a Manager in one of the bank’s top three branches.

He had also held several positions, including Business Development Manager as well as Group Heads within the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates.

First Bank Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adedutan, described the new Executive Director as a result-oriented individual with over 25 years of cognate management experience in the banking and financial service industry.

He said: “Seyi is a multi-skilled professional with very robust banking experience, proven problem-solving and leadership skills.

“He is a competent leader and a team player who over the years had demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships evidenced by a remarkable track record of business growth.

“We are excited to have Seyi as one of our executive directors and we wish him the best as we collectively reinforced our commitment to strengthening the bank’s contributions to empowering our stakeholders.”

