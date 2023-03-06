Business
First Bank appoints Seyi Oyesefo as Executive Director, Retail Banking
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Oluseyi Oyefeso as Executive Director, Retail Banking for South.
In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, the bank said the appointment took effect on March 2.
Before his new appointment, Oyefeso served as the Country Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana Limited.
He joined the First Bank in 2006 as a Manager in one of the bank’s top three branches.
He had also held several positions, including Business Development Manager as well as Group Heads within the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates.
First Bank Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adedutan, described the new Executive Director as a result-oriented individual with over 25 years of cognate management experience in the banking and financial service industry.
READ ALSO: Med-View kicks as First Bank storms airline, takes over property over N4bn debt
He said: “Seyi is a multi-skilled professional with very robust banking experience, proven problem-solving and leadership skills.
“He is a competent leader and a team player who over the years had demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships evidenced by a remarkable track record of business growth.
“We are excited to have Seyi as one of our executive directors and we wish him the best as we collectively reinforced our commitment to strengthening the bank’s contributions to empowering our stakeholders.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...