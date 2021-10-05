First Bank, Pharmdeko among top gainers as market cap rises by 1.2%

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by N266 billion or 1.2 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the increase in the equity capitalization from N20.950 trillion posted on Monday to N21.216 trillion today.

The All Share Index was up by 473.61 basis points to close at 40,716.66 compared to 40,243.05 recorded on Monday.

Investors traded 432.99 million shares valued at N3.12 billion in 4,377 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 202.35 million shares valued at N1.86 billion that exchanged hands in 4,066 deals the previous day.

First Bank topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.80kobo to move from N8.20kobo to N9 per share.

Pharmdeko’s share price was up by 9 69 percent to end trading at N2.83kobo from N2.58kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price rose by 7.89 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa’s share price appreciated by 7.64 percent to end trading with N1.55kobo from N1.44kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share price rose by 7.02 percent to move from N0.57kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.13kobo from its share price to drop from N1.35kobo to N1.22kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 8.89 percent in its share price.

International Breweries lost 6.25 percent in share price to end trading at N4.50kobo from N4.80kobo per share.

PZ share price declined from N5.75kobo to N5.45kobo per share after losing 5.22 percent from its share price during trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 4.84 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Universal Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 105.10 million shares worth N21.23 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 46.30 million and valued at N411.15 million.

Access Bank was next with 30.69 million shares traded at a cost of N286.67 million.

GTCO reported 25.66 million shares worth N721.39 million while Courtville recorded over 22.38 million traded shares at a value of N9.17 million.

