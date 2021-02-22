First Bank, Portland, CAP Plc make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list ahead of new investment week | Ripples Nigeria

Business
First Bank, Portland, CAP Plc make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list ahead of new investment week
As Nigeria’s stock market continued its bear run, there were some companies that caught the eye of Ripples Nigeria last week, though the stock market had declined in equity capitalisation and market share value.
The stock market is still recovering from the COVID-19 shock that affected business operation and investors confidence, pushing investors to spread their capital or seek other investment options aside from the stock market.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks-to-watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that the Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
First Bank
While the stock market plunges, investors were actively after some stocks, one of which is First Bank. The lender lend the rally of the financial market despite closing the last week with N7.30kobo, the same share price it opened last trading week with.
First Bank was one of the top three equities by highest volume of trade last week, three of which accounted for N8.931billion in 5,132 deals, contributing 35.92% and 48.98% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively – so it’s a company to watch out for in the capital market in the new week.
Portland Paints
While 39 equities appreciated in price last week, Portland Paints led the table of gainers. The company’s share price opened last week trading with N2.84kobo and closed higher at N3.25kobo at the end of last week’s trading.
Read also: Ecobank, Nigerian Breweries, NNFM, make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
The rise in Portland Paints occured as the company undergo acquisition process. Soon, Portland Paints as a name company will no longer exist as it will be absorbed into Chemical & Allied Product Plc. So when investing in Portland Paints, trade with caution.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
The Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the list of losers last week as investors dumped the insurance company’s shares the same week thirty-three equities depreciated in price.
According to data obtained from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Consolidated Hallmark’s share price plunge from N0.46kobo, which it opened the week with, to N0.33kobo per share. So investing in the company should come with caution.
Chemical & Allied Product Plc (CAP Plc)
CAP Plc is in the final stage of acquiring Portland Paints. The acquisition will lead to CAP taking over Portland Paints’ liabilities, including debts and employees wages. The acquisition is expected to have an impact on CAP’s balance sheet.
While both companies have projected the deal will be positive growth for CAP, investors still have to be mindful when purchasing CAP shares as the acquisition would increase CAP’s liabilities and outstanding debt.
Fidelity Bank
It is important for investors to note that Fidelity Bank’s share price fell the same day the company announced it offered a N41.21 million bond. The disclosure was made on February 17, and Fidelity Bank’s share price fell to N2.45kobo from N2.49kobo, and further declined to N2.38kobo the next day before ending the week with N2.48kobo with less volume of shares acquired at the market.
Note that the bond is a debt that Fidelity Bank will owe to investors, although, it’s an unsecured bond. But still, the bond will impact on the company’s financial strength, while the capital will be used to run operation.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...