First Bank staff narrates how and why he planned, executed Abuja robbery

A customer care officer with First Bank Plc, who was arrested over the robbery attempt on the Mpape, Abuja Branch of the bank has narrated his role in the attempt to rob the bank.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that some armed robbers had on Saturday, December 28, stormed the bank in Mpape area of FCT but they were resisted by a combined team of policemen and soldiers.

One suspect was reportedly killed in the face off with security operatives, while four others were arrested.

The police had earlier announced the arrest of Ernest Ewim ‘m’ 29 years, who was said to be the mastermind of the robbery.

“Following the on-going investigation in the last Saturday’s foiled robbery attempt at a bank in Mpape, operatives of the FCT police command Special Anti-Robbery Squad have arrested one Ernest Ewim ‘m’ 29 years a member of the notorious armed robbery gang who has been at large.”

A statement released by public relations officer of the FCT police command, DSP Ajugunri Manzah, state’s that “With this arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled robbery attempt are now five (5) :- Ernest Ewim ‘m’ 29years Larry Ehizo ‘m’ 30 years, Princewill Obinna ‘m’ 24years, Timothy Joe ‘m’ 21years, and Elijah David ‘m’ 19 years”

Ehizo, a political science graduate, who was a staff of the bank, confessed when paraded before newsmen, that he started planning how to hit the bank since October 2019.

The banker, who said the loot from the operation would have been N7 million, withdrew an earlier claim that Ernest Ewim, a bar man blackmailed him into carrying out the robbery, adding, that he started nursing the idea having monitored the security system and the processes in the bank.

The customer care officer said, “Everything Ewim said is true; he didn’t threaten me. I willingly collected his number and I called him and he said I should give him a few days.

“When I called him, I simply told him how they would go in, where they would see the riot policeman guarding the bank and how to disconnect the CCTV. On Friday night during our meeting, we had issues with getting a driver.”

He continued when asked why he decided to go that path to rob the bank, he said, “I was just greedy; I thought it was something simple that I could just pull off. I had taken time to study everything; I started thinking about it since October.

“Maybe, because I work inside, I felt I could take the money. So, I gradually mapped out where the CCTV is, where the police officer stays, his movement, how people are stationed over the weekend and how the ATM functions over the weekend. I took time to map it out for over a month.”

Another member of the gang, Ewim, who doubles as a barman and disc jockey at the Ever Ready Hotel, Mpape, said that he organised the gang that carried out the foiled heist at Ehizo’s request.

While narrating his role in the failed robbery, he explained that he met Ehizo at the bank at the customer care desk when he went to address issues involving his account.

He explained that after addressing his complaints, Ehizo took his phone number and “After two days, I received a call from Ehizo, who identified himself and said he had a job for me. Two days later, he called back and said he would like to see me.

“He said he wanted to attack the bank branches in Mpape and Mararaba. I said I was not a robber. He asked if I could provide boys for him, so I told Obinna, a photographer, about it because I learnt that he was very stubborn and could fight.”

He continued, “On Saturday, when they were going for the robbery, Ehizo called and asked if I knew how to drive, but I said no. He asked me to get a driver for him, so I introduced him to a motorcyclist, who can also drive.

“I told the motorcyclist to wait for me opposite the bank. Ehizo said he would like to discuss with the motorcyclist, so I gave the phone to him and they discussed.

“On the day of the robbery, I was sick. I left my hotel for the clinic around 3am. After the conversation with Ehizo that he needed a driver, I went to work. I didn’t know that they were going to rob the bank that day.

“I saw the video of the robbery and people were calling me about it. Even, my brother called me about it, but I didn’t report myself to the police. My brother said he would take me to the police, fortunately, they came around.”

Also narrating how the operation was executed, another member of the gang, David, Mr Ehizo told us that the job could fetch about N7m. After we entered the bank, we saw the MOPOL (riot policeman) on duty sleeping, so Obinna pointed a pistol at him and we tied him with an old sponge. Mr Larry told us that he would keep the other door open for us.

“So, Larry and Obinna later went upstairs with a pair of pliers to disconnect the CCTV. On our way out, Larry suddenly shouted, ‘Ah, the MOPOL has escaped’, then I ran inside and all of us were scattered. I didn’t know what to do. Then the police fired teargas inside the banking hall.”

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspects would be arraigned soon.

