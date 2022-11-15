First Bank, Transcorp top trades, as Nigerian stock market crashes

The Nigerian bourse extended its decline on Tuesday, as the market capitalisation fell to N23.861 trillion.

It depreciated by 0.02 per cent, losing N5.37 billion from the N23.866 trillion market capitalisation reported on Monday.

This was caused by the All-Share Index which lost 9.87 basis points from Monday’s 43,818.12 ASI, to settle at 43,808.25 ASI.

On the exchange floor, investors exchanged N1.18 billion for 103.46 million shares in 3,045 deals on Tuesday.

But the value of shares exchanged fell short of the 187.09 million shares traded in 3,326 deals on Monday, worth N2.53 billion.

Learn Africa led the gainers’ list with N0.15kobo rise in share price to move from N1.50kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

CWG gained 10 percent to move from N0.80kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

Caverton share value was up by 8.75 percent to end trading with N0.87kobo from N0.80kobo per share.

Prestige gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.39kobo, above its opening price of N0.36kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share traded upward by 7.41 percent to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

Wapco topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.15kobo to drop from N22.25kobo to N20.10kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price dropped by 9.41 per cent to end trading at N0.77kobo from N0.85kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

UPDC lost N0.25kobo to drop from N2.80kobo to N2.55kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share dropped from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share after losing 8.82 per cent during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 11.38 million shares valued at N124.22 million.

Transcorp traded 11.30 million shares worth N12.34 million

Fidelity Bank sold 10.33 million shares worth N42.29 million.

Access Corp followed with 8.72 million shares valued at N71.02 million, while GTCO traded 5.96 million shares valued at N107.94 million.

