First Bank, Transcorp trade high as Nigerian stockholders end trade with N105.51bn

The Nigerian stock exchange recovered slightly on Friday by 0.42 percent to close the bourse with N105.51 billion gain after Thursday’s loss.

It had ended trading session during the previous day at N24.79 trillion market capitalisation, but Cornerstone and Vitafoam led the rally that upped shareholders’ total investment to N24.89 trillion.

After picking up 195.82 basis points, the All-Share Index jumped to 46,205.05 ASI today, against the 46,009.23 points reported on Thursday.

Investment into the capital market today was put at over 313.44 million shares traded in 5,067 deals worth N5.03 billion.

Investors improved their participation when compared to the over 279.44 million shares exchanged with N2.76 billion in 4,582 deals.

Today’s trading session ended with Cornerstone heading the top five gainers with 10 percent appreciation in its share, which rose to N0.55kobo per share from N0.50kobo.

Vitafoam share increased in value, gaining N2.20kobo to end trading with N24.40kobo from N22.20kobo per share.

Ecobank share was up N1.15kobo to move from N11.95kobo to N13.10kobo per share.

Academy share was up by 9.30 percent to move from N0.86kobo to N0.94kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.29kobo percent as the share ended trading with N3.49kobo from N3.20kobo per share.

Losers table was led by UPL, after losing N0.29kobo from its share which declined from N2.94kobo to N2.65kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share depreciated from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

Cutix share dropped N0.10kobo to end trading at N2.40kobo from N2.50kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 1.92 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Eterna completed the list after shedding 1.48 percent from its market price to drop from N6.10kobo to N6.01 per share.

The top trading equities are First Bank, which reported an exchange of 40.64 million shares worth N468.73 million.

Transcorp traded 30.90 million valued at N34.11 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 26.72 million shares valued at N688.09 million.

GTCO sold 20.92 million shares worth N536.53 million, while Access Bank traded 19.01 million valued at N188.07 million.

