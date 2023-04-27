First batch of Sudan returnees to arrive Nigeria Friday

The Federal Government said on Thursday the first batch of Nigerians returning from war-torn Sudan would arrive in the country on Friday.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said 13 out of the 40 buses hired by the government to bring Nigerians from the North Africa nation left Abuja on Wednesday.

The government had spent $1.2 million to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.

The NIDCOM chief said the returnees would travel by road to the Aswan border in Egypt where they would be received by staff of the Nigerian Embassy in the country and the director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to Dabiri-Erewa, 10 out of the 13 buses transported Nigerians from Universities in Khartoum while the remaining three will pick up students at the El- Razi University.

