First-half penalties help Man Utd beat Everton at Old Trafford

Manchester United put up a fine performance to beat Everton 2-0 in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The game was won in the first half as two penalties were awarded to the Red Devils, who converted and sealed victory.

While Alejandro Garnacho won both penalties, it was Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who converted them in the 12th and 36th minutes respectively.

Read Also: Rashford signs new Man Utd contract until 2028

After defeats by Fulham and Manchester City, the result pushed United to within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham, who however have two matches in hand.

For Everton, the loss continued their awful run as they have now picked up just five points from 11 games.

Next week’s Merseyside derby has been called off because of Liverpool’s FA Cup commitments, but the Sean Dyche men could find themselves in the relegation zone during the international break.

