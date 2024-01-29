Business
First LNG-power vessel, CMA CGM Scandola, lands in Lekki Port
About one week after Maersk Edirne, the biggest vessel to berth in Nigerian ports landed at the Lekki Deep Seaport, CMA CGM Scandola, another large vessel, arrived at the port on Monday.
CMA CGM Scandola is the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered vessel to berth not only in Nigeria but the entire West Africa.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, and other stakeholders received the vessel at the seaport.
The CMA CGM Scandola with 14,812 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) has a length overall (LoA) of 366 meters and a width of 51 meters.
Sanwo-Olu hailed the port for the historic feat in a post on his X platform.
The governor wrote: “It is nice to start the week with some great news today. The LNG-powered CMA CGM SCANDOLA, a 14,812 TEUs container vessel, has made history by berthing at the Lekki Deep Sea Port—the most modern and deepest seaport in Nigeria.
“The CMA CGM SCANDOLA is the first LNG-powered container vessel to sail to West Africa, arriving in Tema before making its mark at Lekki Port. It is important to note that the Lekki Deep Sea Port is the only port in Nigeria with the facilities to receive such large container vessels.
“I’m proud of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal, and CMA CGM for elevating Nigeria’s maritime industry. The key to economic prosperity lies within the Lekki Economic Zone.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
