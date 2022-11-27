Politics
FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS: New gov, Adeleke, freezes Osun bank accounts, reverses Aregbesola’s policies
Newly sworn in Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed all the operational bank accounts of the state to be frozen till further notice.
Mr Adeleke gave the directive shortly after he was officially sworn in as the sixth Governor of the state on Sunday.
He also ordered the reversal of policies introduced by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and vowed to review all appointments by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola since his defeat in July.
Read also:APC misrule opened to door for Adeleke to win in Osun —Ex-gov Oyinlola
While promising to deliver on his campaign promises to the people, he reversed the official name of the state from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” as well as its appellation from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.
He said: “I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security officer entails meeting the expectation of our people.
“Under my watch, I will correct past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...