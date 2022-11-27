FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS: New gov, Adeleke, freezes Osun bank accounts, reverses Aregbesola’s policies

Newly sworn in Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed all the operational bank accounts of the state to be frozen till further notice.

Mr Adeleke gave the directive shortly after he was officially sworn in as the sixth Governor of the state on Sunday.

He also ordered the reversal of policies introduced by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and vowed to review all appointments by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola since his defeat in July.

While promising to deliver on his campaign promises to the people, he reversed the official name of the state from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” as well as its appellation from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.

He said: “I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as governor and chief security officer entails meeting the expectation of our people.

“Under my watch, I will correct past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by previous administration which are against the collective interest of our people.”

