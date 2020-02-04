Fishermen panic as strange disease kill fishes in Taraba

Fishermen in the Ibi local government area of Taraba State have cried out over the killing of tons of fishes by a strange disease in the Ibi River.

According to the residents, the affected fishes all had unusual signs of red blisters on their skins.

However, the cause of the disease has not been detected.

The chairman of fish sellers association in Ibi, and residents of the community have considered the development a threat to their source of livelihood and urged the government to come to their rescue.

An official in the local council area, Bala Bako, who confirmed the outbreak of the strange disease in the community, said the case had been channelled to the appropriate authority for immediate response.

