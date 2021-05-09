Fitch says CBN clampdown on First Bank tolerable, sends warning to investors | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Fitch says CBN clampdown on First Bank tolerable, sends warning to investors
First Bank has been given a negative rating by international credit rating agency, Fitch, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clampdown on the lender for replacing its Chief Executive Officer, Sola Adeduntan.
In its report addressing the Nigerian deposit money bank’s change of leadership and how it affects its outlook, Fitch gave First Bank a “B-” rating on Friday, which is a downgrade.
First Bank “B-” rating status means the risk of conducting business with the lender is higher than it was before the apex bank sacked all the management and replaced them with a new board.
Fitch’s rating signals to investors that First Bank has a limited margin safety because there’s presence of default risk in the commercial bank, which will make its capacity to meet financial commitment to creditors low.
This is a dent on the lender, and it might make seeking loans from foreign creditors more difficult than usual, “The Outlook remains Negative, reflecting FBNH’s pre-existing asset quality and capitalisation weaknesses as well as the group’s corporate governance weaknesses highlighted by the CBN. These could put pressure on the ratings.” The ratings company said.
Fitch blamed the “B-” rating on CBN’s decision, but it stated that the clampdown was tolerable. The global rating firm said First Bank’s asset quality, profitability and capitalisation remain intact regardless the remedial actions the financial regulator imposed on the bank.
Read also: Fitch projects Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio to increase by 1,031% in 2022
“We have assessed the near-term financial impact of these actions on FBNH and FBN and believe this is tolerable at the rating level, even though the final outcome is uncertain. In our view, any remedial actions imposed by the CBN, including a potential reclassification of related-party exposures as impaired, will not have a material effect on the group’s asset quality, profitability and capitalisation.
“However, this does not consider any possible additional actions by the CBN, especially if FBN fails to implement the regulator’s corrective measures or if there were any further uncovering of corporate governance irregularities.” Fitch said.
The downgrade by Fitch follows that of Moody. Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that Moody stated First Bank’s long-term deposit ratings could be downgraded if deficiencies in the governance structures of the bank persist
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title
Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open
As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season
Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...
Rooney optimistic about next season after Derby survive on dramatic final day
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County escaped relegation from the English Championship after a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on...
Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025
Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Neymar,...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...