Metro
Five abducted Ekiti passengers regain freedom
Five passengers abducted by gunmen in Ekiti State have regained their freedom.
The victims were abducted by suspected bandits along Ayedun-Ilasa-Ayebode road in Ikole local government area of the state last Thursday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.
He said: “All the kidnap victims, five in all, have regained their freedom.
“They were released around Ikole Ekiti in the Ikole local government area following efforts by police and other security agencies which combed the bush. The pressure forced the kidnappers to let the victims go.
“Efforts are still on to apprehend the kidnappers.
“We advise that people be security conscious and report all suspected faces around their environment to the security agencies especially the police.”
