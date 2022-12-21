Five APC members die in Delta boat mishap

At least five members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State were confirmed dead in a boat accident along the Gbaramatu-Warri River in the state on Tuesday night.

The victims were returning from the party’s governorship rally held in Okerenkoko and Ugborodo towns in Warri South West local government area of the state when a boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into their ferry.

Several other victims of the accident are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

The Director of Media, APC Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Ima Niboro, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday, commiserated with the families of the deceased persons.

The statement read: “We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.



“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.

“In honour of the dead, missing, and injured, we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on the next steps in the coming days and weeks.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and pray that the Almighty comforts and gives them fortitude in these trying times.”

