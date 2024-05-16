Metro
Five arrested in Abuja for allegedly selling fake cosmetics
Five persons, were on Wednesday, arrested by National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, in Abuja for allegedly selling counterfeit cosmetics.
The arrest was made at the Garki and Wuse axis, during an enforcement to curb substandard goods.
Speaking with newsmen after the enforcement, Embugushiki-Musa Godiya, NAFDAC Head of Investigation and Enforcement, Federal Taskforce, said that the arrested persons would be investigated.
According to Godiya, NAFDAC would work to ensure that fake cosmetics and other counterfeit product were completely wipe out of the country.
He said that the agency had been investigating some of these counterfeit cosmetics, following an intelligence reports, adding that some of the products were illegally imported into the country, in spite of security at the border.
“NAFDAC is present in all the ports of entry of the country, but with the nature of our borders, these smugglers will always find a way to beat the system that government had put in place.
“That is why if they escape from the port or borders, we go to the market and to all the places, gather intelligence report, go after them and confiscate these product for possible prosecution,” Godiya said.
He further said that the market value of the seized cosmetics is N35 million, adding that NAFDAC would continue investigation into the issue, to unravel the level of involvement of the suspects.
According to him, after investigation, the management of the agency would take its regulatory action, which probably may be prosecution of those suspects for the crime committed.
He called on Nigerians to collaborate with NAFDAC to fight counterfeit products in the country.
