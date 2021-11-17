Five burnt to death in Ogun fuel tanker accident

At least five persons were confirmed dead in a tanker accident on Wednesday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the incident occurred around Tunji Alegi Filling Station at Ogere, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

She said the victims were burnt beyond recognition during the incident.

Five vehicles were also destroyed in the incident.

Okpe said: “The petrol laden tanker crashed into another truck, spilled its content, and went up in flames, burning at least five persons.

“They were recovered from the crashed trucks and have been deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara. Further updates soon.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crashes were wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving on the part of the petrol tanker.”

