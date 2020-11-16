Five corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Abuja

Five members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had tested positive for COVID-19 in Abuja.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs. Walida Isa, disclosed this at the swearing-in of the 2020 Batch `B’ Stream 1 corps members on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator, who did not disclose the affected corps members’ names, said 853 corps members were registered after they were tested for the virus.

She said 858 corps members enrolled for the compulsory one year youth service, adding that the five cases had been taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for treatment.

Isa said: “The five that were positive were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for treatment. So they are not among the number we registered.”

