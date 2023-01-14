Five dead, 12 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Five people were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in an auto crash at Kili village, along the Darazo – Kari highway in Bauchi State on Saturday.

A report by the Darazo Unit of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state revealed that a Toyota Hiace bus and a white Peugeot Boxer bus were involved in the accident.

According to the report, 21 people comprising 16 male adults and five female adults were involved in the accident.

“Five people – three female adults and two male adults died on the spot.

READ ALSO: Six dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash

“Also, 12 people – 10 male adults and two female adults were injured with bruises while the probable cause of the crash was dangerous driving.

“No items were recovered at the scene from any of the victims. All the injured victims and the corpses had been taken to the General Hospital in Darazo for medical attention and deposition in the morgue,” the FRSC stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now