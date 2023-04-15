Five dead, 24 injured in Cross River auto crash

At least five persons were confirmed dead and 24 others injured in an auto crash in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Abdullahi Hassan, confirmed the incident to journalists in Calabar.

Hassan said a Mercedes Benz Tipper conveying 31 passengers to a burial ceremony was involved in the accident which occurred at 12:41 p.m., on Saturday.

He added that the driver lost control of the vehicle when it had a burst tyre.

“Among the victims were 29 male adults, one female adult, and one female child.

“Out of the 31 passengers, 24 male adults got injured, two passengers were not injured, that is one female adult and one female child. Five male adults lost their lives in the crash.

“Three of the corpses were taken to the mortuary while the injured persons were taken to the General Hospital Ogoja by FRSC officials.

“The other two corpses were retrieved by their relatives at the scene of the accident,” the FRSC official added.

