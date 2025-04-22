Five dead, 8 injured in Gombe auto crash

At least five person’s died in an auto crash in Biliri, headquarters of Billiri local government area of Gombe State on Monday.

The victims included two men and three women.

The spokesman for the state police command, Buhari Abdullahi. confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Gombe.

He said eight other injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe and General hospital Billiri.

The statement read: “The Gombe State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident that occurred today, 21st April, 2025, in Billiri Local Government Area involving a heavy-duty Truck.”

“A trailer truck transporting grains from Adamawa State to Gombe, lost control due to brake failure while approaching a gathering of Christian faithful who were on procession to celebrate the Easter season in Billiri town.”

“The vehicle veered off the road and tragically ran into the crowd, including some Muslim residents who were observing from the roadside.”

The PPRO added that, “Police operatives from Billiri Division swiftly responded to the distress, providing immediate rescue efforts and conveying the injured victims to the nearest hospital for emergency medical attention.”

“In the aftermath of the incident, some aggrieved youths in the area set the vehicle ablaze, looted some people’s shops and subsequently marched to the Billiri Divisional Police Headquarters.”

“In an attempt to express their anger, the youths began to throw stones and other dangerous objects at the officers on duty.

“The Divisional Police Officer and several other Police personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries during the unrest. However, Normalcy has been restored.”

By: Yemi Kanji

