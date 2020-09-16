Five dead in Aba building collapse

At least five people are feared dead in an ongoing building construction collapse incident in Aba, Abia State.
It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday morning while one person was rescued.
Report has it that the victims were homeless people who took refuge at the site at night.
More to come….
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- STATE OF THE NATION: Falana partners TUC for nationwide protest - September 16, 2020
- Senate faults ‘copy and paste’ measures from Europe, others to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria - September 16, 2020
- OCTOBER 1: Buhari unveils Nigeria at 60 logo - September 16, 2020