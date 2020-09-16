Latest Metro

Five dead in Aba building collapse

September 16, 2020
1 feared killed, 4 labourers injured as 2-storey building collapses in Ikoyi
Ripples Nigeria

At least five people are feared dead in an ongoing building construction collapse incident in Aba, Abia State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday morning while one person was rescued.

Report has it that the victims were homeless people who took refuge at the site at night.

More to come….

Ripples Nigeria

