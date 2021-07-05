Five dead, others injured in Oyo gas tanker accident

No fewer than five persons have been killed and several others injured in an accident involving a gas truck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This comes barely 24 hours after an accident involving a truck and motorcycle, claimed three lives at the Total Garden area of Ibadan, just a few meters from the second gate of University College Hospital (UCH) around 8:00 am on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the accident, which occurred at about 9:00 am on Sunday at a popular herbs market in the Bode area of the city, was caused by a brake failure from the tanker which was fully loaded with domestic gas.

Read also: Gunmen kill ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife

The incident was confirmed by the Police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso.

He said, “The accident occurred as a result of a collision between a Coca-Cola Howoo truck with Reg No APP 696 XV and two motorcycles. The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue.”

By Victor Uzoho…

Join the conversation

Opinions