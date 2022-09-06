Metro
Five dead, over 3,000 houses destroyed as rainstorm wreaks havoc in Katsina
The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has confirmed the death of five persons while 3,813 houses were destroyed following a rainstorm that ravaged several communities in about 13 Local Government Areas of the state.
The Public Relations Officer of SEMA in the state, Mallam Umar Muhammad, while addressing a press conference on Monday in Katsina, the state capital, said three people were killed in Kankara LGA while two others died in the Mai’adua LGA.
Giving a breakdown of the communities affected by the rainstorm, Muhammad said:
“In Kankara LGA, 176 houses were affected, in Danja, 125, Kankia 86,Katsina 620, Musawa 482, Batagarawa 361, Kusada 311 while in Sabuwa 111 houses.
“In Zango LGA, 105 houses were destroyed, in Batsari, 443 houses, Funtua 258 houses, Safana 581 and Ingawa LGA about 154 houses were affected.
“Similarly, 176 houses were destroyed and three persons lost their lives in the disaster in Kankara while 154 houses were damaged in Ingawa.”
Muhammad also named the five councils which the rainstorm affected as Mashi, Mani, Mai’adua, Dandume and Matazu.
