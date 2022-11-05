Five dead, two injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least five people were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto crash along the Bauchi – Jos road in Bauchi State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Bauchi, said two vehicles – a petrol tanker and a private Peugeot 406 car – were involved in the accident which occurred at 7:05 a.m., on Saturday.

He blamed the accident on the violation of traffic rules.

Abdullahi said: “Three male adults, three female adults and one female child were involved in the crash.

“Our rescue team rushed the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment and confirmation.

“Five people – two male adults, two female adults and one female child – were confirmed dead in hospital.

“One male adult and one female adult sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.”

