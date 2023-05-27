Five die as car plunges into canal in Kogi

At least five persons were feared dead on Friday when their car plunged into a canal along the River Niger in Kogi State.

The Chairman of Yagba West local government area of the state, Pius Kolawale, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said one of the occupants in the car escaped death after he was aided by a fisherman and swam to safety.

He said: “Among the dead are three ladies and two men, including the fisherman.

“The five victims were heading to Lokoja from the Oga community but unfortunately just along the canal, where there is a very sharp corner, they lost control and went straight into the canal.

“Only one of the occupants of the car escaped while four died, including three ladies.

“The fifth person that died was a good samaritan, a fisherman, who tried to save them but died in the process.”

