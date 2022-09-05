Metro
Five die in Jigawa canoe accident
At least five persons have been confirmed dead in a canoe accident at Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday Dutse, said four persons were rescued alive by emergency responders.
Shiisu said the incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday when a locally- made canoe conveying nine passengers capsized in a river in the area.
The spokesman said: “The incident happened at Martaba village in Gwaram LGA of Jigawa State while the passengers were returning home after attending Juma’at prayer.
READ ASLO: Police arrests man for alleged murder of parents in Jigawa
“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene where four of the passengers – one Barkeji (60) and three others, all of Martaba village were rescued alive.
“And with the aid of local divers, five bodies were recovered. They were – Lukateru (60), Musa (50), Sale (50), Alhaji Shuaibu (60), and Dogo (50), all of Darazau herdsmen settlement camp in Bauchi State.
“The remains of the deceased have been released to their relatives for burial.”
