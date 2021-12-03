Five die in Ogun auto crash

At least five persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in Ogun State on Friday

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ota, said the accident which involved two vehicles occurred at 12:56 p.m. along the Ago-Iwoye-Ibadan road in the state.

Umar said six others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

He said: “11 persons comprising six male adults and five female adults were involved in the accident which involved an Opel Safia car with registration number: FN 73 APP and a Mazda bus marked FST 877 YC.

“Five persons comprising three male adults and two female adults died in the incident.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the survivors are also receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The FRSC official, who blamed the accident on reckless driving, cautioned motorists against speed violation especially during this period.

