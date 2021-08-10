Metro
Five feared dead, nine rescued as boat capsizes in Taraba
Five people were on Tuesday, feared dead while nine were rescued after a boat capsized in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the boat was conveying 14 passengers from Mareniwo, in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state to a village in Karim-Lamido when the incident occurred, claiming the five lives including that of a pastor.
Usman who confirmed the incident on phone to Ripples Nigeria, said the state Commissioner of Police has already dispatched the marine arm of the police command for a search and rescue operation.
READ ALSO: Flood destroys over 300 buildings in Taraba
“We learnt that out of the fourteen passengers on board, nine were rescued and the whereabouts of the remaining five persons are unknown but the CP has dispatched our marines there.
“Though none of the remains have been recovered, we are optimistic that the efforts of the marines will yield results.
“From what I was told, one of the dead passengers was a pastor, whose name was given as Rev. Shedrack Bako. He was said to be returning back to his place of primary assignment when the incident happened.
“The state CAN chairman, Rev. Isaiah J. Magaji, also confirmed that the pastor was in the boat,” Usman said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...