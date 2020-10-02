Five goals in three games earn Onuachu player of the month title in Belgium | Ripples Nigeria

Following a superb performance in the month of September, Super Eagles and Genk forward Paul Onuachu has bagged the player of the month award in Belgium.

To win the Belgian Pro League Player title, the 26-year-old scored five goals in three league outings for Genk in the month, helping the team secure one win and a draw.

He scored for Genk in their 5-2 defeat to Beerschot and then bagged a brace in the club’s 3-1 win versus Mechelen.

Read Also: Messi, Ronaldo renew rivalry as Barca draw Juve in UCL group stage

Onuachu’s two goals in Genk’s 2-2 home draw against KV Oostende earlier this week increased his tally to five in September, and total of six this season.

The tall striker, who has one goal to his name in the international scene, is currently the joint top scorer in the Belgian topflight with Waasland-Beveren’s Daan Heymans.

Both scorers will go head to head when Genk face Waasland-Beveren this weekend.

Join the conversation

Opinions