Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station | Ripples Nigeria

At least five gunmen were reportedly killed in a failed attack on a police division in Eleme local government area of Rivers State on Friday.

An eyewitness told journalists that six others were arrested by police operatives who laid siege on the criminals at a forest between Oyigbo and Eleme local government areas of the state following report on their plan to attack the police facility on Friday morning.

He said the gunmen engaged the police operatives in a gun duel, adding that five of them were killed in the clash.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, however, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

