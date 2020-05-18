Five in police net for beating peacemaker to death

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested five persons for allegedly beating a 25-year-old peacemaker, Monsur Kareem to death during a misunderstanding.

The suspects, arrested on Wednesday are Toheeb Popoola, Ibrahim Ridwan, Mutiu Tijani, Akeem Ishola and Lawal Afeez.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report by the deceased’s father, Najeem Kareem, at the Sango Police Station.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that Najeem reported that his son was beaten to a state of unconsciousness by the suspects following a minor misunderstanding he had with Popoola.

“The deceased was rushed to hospital but he was confirmed dead by the doctor,” the PPRO stated, adding that upon the report, the DPO, Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, led detectives to the scene in the Ijoko area, where the five suspects were apprehended.

He added: “Preliminary investigation revealed that while a landlord in the area was coming in his tricycle loaded with kegs of water, he fell down with the kegs of water and while picking the kegs, Toheeb Popoola, whose house is situated in the place, came out to question him for staying there.

“This led to an argument between them and it was at that point that the deceased met them and tried to intervene.

“His intervention did not go down well with Toheeb, who invited the other four suspects to the scene, and ordered them to beat both the deceased and the tricycle rider.

“In the process, the deceased was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.”

Oyeyemi also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

