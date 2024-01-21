Five kidnapped Abuja sisters regain freedom (Video)

The five of the six sisters of the Al-Kadriyar family who were kidnapped by bandits in the Bwari area of Abuja have regained their freedom on Saturday night.

It is, however, not yet clear if they were rescued by security operatives or were released after their family paid ransom.

An uncle to the girls, Kabiru Aminu, who disclosed the news of their release, posted a video on his X handle @kabiru_aminu, showing the sisters and their relatives jubilating.

“#Najeebahandhersisters are home right now, someone please wake me up!” he tweeted.

“#Najeebahandhersisters. These girls are strong,” he added in a follow up tweet.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the six sisters were abducted recently alongside their father.

The gunmen later released their father, asking him to go get N60m as ransom for the release of his daughters before Friday, January 12.

In a bid to raise money, Nigerians were urged to donate whatever they had into a bank account, but not enough money was gathered.

The gunmen, however, killed the eldest of the six sisters and dumped her body somewhere for her parents to find and bury.

Following the gruesome killing of Najeebah, the Nigeria Police Force said it was intensifying plans to rescue the victims while assuring Nigerians that plans were ongoing to prevent further kidnapping cases across the country.

