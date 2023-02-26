Five killed as US medical transport plane crashes

A plane transporting medical supplies crashed on Saturday in the US state of Nevada, killing all five on board, its operator, REMSA Health, said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the plane went off radar on Friday night outside the town of Stagecoach, near Nevada’s border with California.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the statement said.

Read also:United States now owes China $980.8bn, but Asian country can’t demand for it

The statement added that in addition to the pilot, the plane was carrying a nurse, a paramedic, a patient and the patient’s family member.

“While the circumstances around the crash have yet to be confirmed, it occurred as a major winter storm pummels the US west coast, delivering feet of snow in the high mountains and even blanketing usually warm areas in southern California,” the company said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now