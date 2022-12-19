Five killed in Toronto mass shooting

Five people including the gunman were killed in a mass shooting in a suburb of Toronto city in Canada on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday.

According to local police chief, Jim MacSween, the suspect was killed after an exchange of fire with law enforcement, while the injured person was taken to hospital and is not in danger.

“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” MacSween told reporters.

READ ALSO:TORONTO SHOOTING: Family says suspect struggled with mental illness

“The victims were found in different apartments in the building which is located in Vaughan, in the suburbs about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Toronto.

“Residents were evacuated immediately and dozens of ambulances and police officers were at the scene in the evening,” he said.

The police investigation have begun but the motive and whether there was a connection between the victims and the male suspect, was not yet ascertained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now