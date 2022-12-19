International
Five killed in Toronto mass shooting
Five people including the gunman were killed in a mass shooting in a suburb of Toronto city in Canada on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday.
According to local police chief, Jim MacSween, the suspect was killed after an exchange of fire with law enforcement, while the injured person was taken to hospital and is not in danger.
“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” MacSween told reporters.
“The victims were found in different apartments in the building which is located in Vaughan, in the suburbs about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Toronto.
“Residents were evacuated immediately and dozens of ambulances and police officers were at the scene in the evening,” he said.
The police investigation have begun but the motive and whether there was a connection between the victims and the male suspect, was not yet ascertained.
