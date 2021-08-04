Five killed, scores injured, vehicles burnt, as hoodlums unleash mayhem in Jos (Video)

At least five people were killed on Tuesday night after hoodlums blocked and unleashed mayhem on the Gada-Biyu Highway and surrounding environs in Jos, Plateau State capital, causing serious havoc on residents.

A resident of Rock Heaven area in the same axis with the affected area in the metropolis, who narrated the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday morning, said two trucks were set on fire in the incident.

“It was a serious situation on Tuesday night when hoodlums attacked Gada-Biyu Highway, the busiest road in Jos. No one can say what they wanted, but they blocked the road and burnt down vehicles including articulated trucks.

“They were also attacking and robbing people with dangerous weapons. About five people were killed in the process. I personally saw three corpses,” he lamented on telephone.

Though the cause of the rampage could not be ascertained, security agents are of the belief that it may not be unconnected with the recent violence that occurred in the Irigwe community in Bassa Local Government Area where more than 45 people were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Reacting to the Gada-Biyu siege, the Chairman of Jos Local Government Area, Shehu Bala, who expressed his sadness over the incident, said:

“Yes, there was an incident at Gada-Biyu area, some trucks were burnt.

“Now things have been brought under control, but I am sure we will get more information.”

