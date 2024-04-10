Five killed, scores kidnapped as gunmen invade Benue communities in three LGAs

At least five persons have been confirmed killed while scores of others were injured and kidnapped by bandits who attacked three local government areas of Benue State between Sunday and Monday.

According to local residents, the five victims were killed in Agatu and Gwer West councils while several injuries were recorded in Apa local government area.

A local who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, said in Agatu, the armed invaders attacked Ikpele village on Sunday evening, killing four individuals, including one person who was beheaded while three others were amputated.

It was also gathered that on the same day, another attack in Gwer West claimed the life of one person, bringing the total casualties from the Sunday invasions in both LGAs to five, with several others injured.

Though no death was recorded in Apa LGA when the bandits attacked on Monday, a woman was anducted during a siege on the Otukpo-Adoka-Oweto highway, while one person was shot in the leg.

Chairman of Apa LGA, Ochayi Alidu, who confirmed the attacks to newsmen, said efforts were underway to address the situation.

On his part, Chairman of Agatu LGA, Yakubu Ochepo, called on security to be enhanced in the council to tackle the menace of the bandits.

