Five Lagos communities to experience total blackout from Wednesday

Some communities in Lagos are set to experience erratic power supply and total outage starting from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) gave the warning in a statement released over the weekend while hinting at a drop in electricity consumption by 50 megawatts.

TCN explained that the impending drop would be because of maintenance, and it would affect some Lagos cities, including Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon, and Twenty-first Century Estate.

“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (NESO) had revealed that peak generation as of mid-day on Monday, July 18, was put at 3,967MW.

According to NESO, the lowest generation, on the other hand, was 3,539MW.

