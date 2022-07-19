Business
Five Lagos communities to experience total blackout from Wednesday
Some communities in Lagos are set to experience erratic power supply and total outage starting from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) gave the warning in a statement released over the weekend while hinting at a drop in electricity consumption by 50 megawatts.
TCN explained that the impending drop would be because of maintenance, and it would affect some Lagos cities, including Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon, and Twenty-first Century Estate.
Read also:TCN restores power supply to areas in Lagos affected by breakdown of five towers
“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (NESO) had revealed that peak generation as of mid-day on Monday, July 18, was put at 3,967MW.
According to NESO, the lowest generation, on the other hand, was 3,539MW.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...