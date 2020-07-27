Five million apply for 400,000 N-power space, as FG extends closure date

The Federal Government on Sunday said the enrollment for the Batch C scheme of the N-Power Programme has been extended to August 8.

The enrollment exercise started on June 26.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on her Twitter handle on Sunday night, adding that over five million applications have been received for the scheme.

The Federal Government plans to enrol 400,000 applicants in the Batch C scheme.

It would be recalled that some N-Power beneficiaries who are about to exit the programme held a rally at the National Assembly Complex last week, asking the Federal Government to employ them as well as pay them a grant of N60,000 each.

However, the minister, while providing an update on the development, said: “I received the news of a protest at the National Assembly by N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries who presented a list of demands which we are reviewing and will address as practically possible.

“Let me reiterate that the exiting of Batch A and B is not punitive but as a means of providing an opportunity for their brothers and sisters to also access the programme. Batch A and B beneficiaries remain our pride and worthy ambassadors.

“One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications, we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive, the portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”

The N-Power Programme is a major component under the National Social Investment Programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

